ShaanSeShine – Sunsilk helps Pakistani girls break barriers with pride

Earlier this month, girls of our country belonging to diverse fields and backgrounds shared their monochromatic pictures over social media, causing a stir. Each post featured the assessments of what others considered fit for these beautiful ladies. Does the ‘log kya kahain gay?’ stigma still have to haunt girls and destroy their ambitions? Not anymore! Sunsilk has made it possible for young girls to seek their true potential by empowering them through its latest #ShaanSeshine campaign. #Shaanseshine is highlighting the tough things girls in our society have to hear every day based on their gender. Bringing attention to gender stereotypes, influential girls shared how they shattered the unjust expectations of our society.

Sohai Ali Abro, a remarkable actor who has been breaking stereotypes in real and reel life, is the new face of Sunsilk Black Shine and she requested all the power girls to #ShaanSeShine and become a part of an unstoppable community.

Influencers on board for the campaign ranging from celebrities to journalists, to home-based and out-of-home entrepreneurs, to national level athletes revealed stories of their struggle and inspired us with examples of how they broke gender stereotypes and conventions. These memorable and thought-provoking stories definitely stood out. The diverse struggle stories had a huge impact on people.

Here are some strong and highly ambitious girls who followed their gut instincts and exceeded what society thought they were only capable of:

Unhoone Kaha Swimmer banna kaisa passion hai? Koi izzat nai kerega tumhari. Swimming choro, ghar betho aur baal sambhalo#ShaanSeShine coming soon pic.twitter.com/sq1VVPeVPt — Kiran Khan (@KiranKhanLive) December 8, 2020

They said that Girls should not work after children, and don't go out of the house too much, what do you know about this world. It's better to stay home and take care of your hair than something wrong..#ShaanSeShine Coming on Soon!@fara_yousaf @Farah_Usaf ????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LSpDFqdNe9 — Farah Yousaf (@fara_yousaf_FC) December 9, 2020

