#ShaanSeShine – Sunsilk helps Pakistani girls break barriers with pride
Earlier this month, girls of our country belonging to diverse fields and backgrounds shared their monochromatic pictures over social media, causing a stir. Each post featured the assessments of what others considered fit for these beautiful ladies. Does the ‘log kya kahain gay?’ stigma still have to haunt girls and destroy their ambitions? Not anymore! Sunsilk has made it possible for young girls to seek their true potential by empowering them through its latest #ShaanSeshine campaign. #Shaanseshine is highlighting the tough things girls in our society have to hear every day based on their gender. Bringing attention to gender stereotypes, influential girls shared how they shattered the unjust expectations of our society.
Sohai Ali Abro, a remarkable actor who has been breaking stereotypes in real and reel life, is the new face of Sunsilk Black Shine and she requested all the power girls to #ShaanSeShine and become a part of an unstoppable community.
Influencers on board for the campaign ranging from celebrities to journalists, to home-based and out-of-home entrepreneurs, to national level athletes revealed stories of their struggle and inspired us with examples of how they broke gender stereotypes and conventions. These memorable and thought-provoking stories definitely stood out. The diverse struggle stories had a huge impact on people.
Here are some strong and highly ambitious girls who followed their gut instincts and exceeded what society thought they were only capable of:
Unhoone Kaha Swimmer banna kaisa passion hai? Koi izzat nai kerega tumhari. Swimming choro, ghar betho aur baal sambhalo#ShaanSeShine coming soon pic.twitter.com/sq1VVPeVPt— Kiran Khan (@KiranKhanLive) December 8, 2020
They said that Girls should not work after children, and don't go out of the house too much, what do you know about this world. It's better to stay home and take care of your hair than something wrong..#ShaanSeShine Coming on Soon!@fara_yousaf @Farah_Usaf ????♀️????♀️????♀️ pic.twitter.com/LSpDFqdNe9— Farah Yousaf (@fara_yousaf_FC) December 9, 2020
Sunsilk came up with an inspiring reel of stories of girls from across the country sharing their narratives of breaking through the conventional norms and stereotypes by having full faith in themselves that they can achieve all milestones in life. The brilliant actor and film producer Urwa Hocane, who has healthy and gorgeous hair, took to her social media, saying: People told me you are pretty and petite; you should stay at home and take care of your hair. However, I believed that turning my dreams into reality is my right so I followed my passion. It is my turn now. I will take care of my hair and I will shine!” The goal of the campaign remains to encourage girls to go after and achieve unlimited possibilities available and to deal with their dreams and beauty simultaneously. We are impressed by the diversity of fields the campaign showcases and also to the fact of providing equal importance to people’s choices and their individuality. It was obvious by the positive feedback on the campaign that girls from all over correlated to this pre-set idea set for them. Girls shared stories of criticism and backlash they faced for following their dreams with great ambition and consistency. Sunsilk has inspired many with the #ShaanSeShine campaign and educated people that if an individual is intimidated by the idea of your success or excessive ambition then it only showcases their insecurities because it has nothing to do with you but everything to do with them!
