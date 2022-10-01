BISE Lahore announces date for Intermediate part-II results

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE Lahore) has announced that the results of Class 12 (SSC-II) will be declared on October 20.

The results for Inter part II can also be checked through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards on the same date.

If you are having trouble getting internet access, you can also get results by sending roll numbers in a text message as well.

Other education boards including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce their results on October 20.