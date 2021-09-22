Mardan orphan student sets record by obtaining full marks in matric
10:57 AM | 22 Sep, 2021
Mardan orphan student sets record by obtaining full marks in matric
PESHAWAR – As the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mardan, has announced the SSC result, a science student of Model High School Nowshera, set a record in Pakistan’s history by obtaining 1,100 marks out of 1,100.

Reports stated that the Qandeel topped the exams and managed to obtain full marks. The girl is an orphan child while her mother is serving as a government school teacher.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, she wanted to become a doctor to treat the patients as her father died from cancer. Mardan board chairman also announced a fee waiver for the deserving student to acknowledge her achievement.

Fourteen students of the science group shared the second position with 1,098 marks whereas 58 students got the third position with only four marks less in total.

Fiza Majeed topped the inter exam with 1088 marks and Muhammad Mudassar Khan got the second position with 1086 marks. While Khadija Alamzeb succeeded to get the third position.

Around 70,532 students appeared in the examinations, out of which 68,854 were declared successful. 42,851 out of 44,415 students who sat in the Intermediate Part II examination were declared successful.

Furthermore, the passing percentage was recorded as 97.82 percent in the Matric exam whereas 96.48 percent passed the Intermediate exam.

