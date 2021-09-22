Turkish President Erdogan calls for settlement of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions

UNITED NATIONS – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his consistent and clear position on the Kashmir issue, and called for settlement under the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Erdogan said “we maintain stand in favor of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions”.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the UN General Assembly.

However, the 67-year-old’s speech this year was milder as compared to the previous speeches in which he termed the Kashmir dispute as a firing issue.

The support of the Kashmir cause has evoked strong protests from neighboring India, which claims it an ‘internal matter’.

Secretary-General of Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, commended Erdogan’s reference to the Kashmir issue, saying his words in UN gave encouragement to the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Erdogan, during his speech, also identified the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as termed it as one of the most important problems that fuels instability and threatens peace and security in the region.

He proposed a two-state solution as that is crucial for the revival of the peace process. The capital of a Palestinian state remained a ‘primary objective’ for Turkey, he added.