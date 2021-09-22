Thailand resumes all categories of visa services for Pakistan
01:44 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Thailand resumes all categories of visa services for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Thailand on Wednesday has resumed visa service for Pakistanis after restrictions imposed by novel Covid.

Reports quoting sources said Pakistanis who are willing to travel to the Southeast Asian country can be able to apply for visas as the country revoked all travel restrictions.

A statement issued by the Thailand Embassy in Pakistan stated that visa service in Pakistan has been resumed while the citizens have to spend 14 days in isolation before arrival.

The passengers have been advised to adopt guidelines at visiting tourists places like Samui, Phuket, and others.

Last Friday, the United Kingdom decided to take Pakistan off its red list for international travel after five months.

UK removes Pakistan from red list

LONDON - The UK government has removed Pakistan from its red travel list, reports said on Friday.  The British ...

Eight countries including Pakistan, Turkey, and the Maldives, were removed from the travel red list. In addition, testing was being made easier for travelers to the UK.

Previously, the Philippines and Bahrain also removed all restrictions for all inbound travelers from Pakistan and nine other countries.

Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list

Bahrain has removed Pakistan and three other countries from its travel red-list, allowing travellers to enter the ...

