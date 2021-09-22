PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mardan, pilot martyred (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air force crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission, the PAF spokesperson said Wednesday.

A statement issued from the Air Force stated that a pilot lost his life in the accident as he could not manage to eject in time.

Meanwhile, a clip from the crash site shows smoke rising in the air as the aircraft reduced to ashes.

Meanwhile, a board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.

Last month, a fighter trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force had crashed near Attock during a routine training mission, and no loss of life was reported on the ground.

Reports stated that around five similar incidents were reported last year, with four PAF jets crashing during training missions and one while rehearsing for the March 23 parade.

An aircraft of the PAF had crashed on a routine operational training mission near Mianwali in January 2020, in which Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, lost their lives in the crash.

Later in February, another PAF Mirage aircraft crashed while on a routine operational training mission near Shorkot city in Punjab. Another PAF trainer aircraft crashed the same month while on a routine training mission in Mardan while the pilot ejected safely before the crash.

An F-16 aircraft had crashed near Shakarparian in the federal capital during rehearsals for the March 23 parade in which Wing Commander Nauman Akram embraced martyrdom in the crash.