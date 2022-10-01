Supreme Court urged to probe leaked audio of PM Shehbaz, ministers on PTI resignations
ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has approached the Supreme Court for the formation of a judicial commission to probe the alleged audio of PML-N leaders discussing the resignations of PTI lawmakers.
Chaudhry Faisal Hussain moved a plea in the case which is being heard by the apex court against the IHC's decision.
Imran Khan-led PTI also submitted the transcript of the audio leak that took place between premier Shehbaz Sharif, and federal ministers.
In the alleged conversation, the federal cabinet members can be heard saying that they would seek the final approval on the issue of the resignation from the party supremo.
The opposition leaders maintained that the premier, his ministers along with the Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf hatched a conspiracy regarding the resignations and violated their oath, requesting the top court to form a judicial commission.
It said the court should probe the incumbent government members, and initiate criminal proceedings against them.
“That criminal proceedings may very graciously be lodged against the above named inter alia for hatching a criminal conspiracy, violating their oath and subverting of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973,” it said. PTI maintained that Prime Minister admitted the existence of the referred audio leaks.
‘Who will now have meeting with Pakistan’s ... 06:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Terming the audio leaks of conversations took place in the Prime Minister’s Office a serious ...
It all started last weekend when a leaked audio clip surfaced that purportedly revealed a conversation between PM Sharif and the federal cabinet members discussing the resignations of PTI lawmakers.
