Mexico vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022: Live-streaming, Squads and updates
Share
Following a shock opening-day setback, Lionel Messi-led Argentina is set out to get back in game as they take on Group C rivals Mexico at the Lusail Stadium today on Saturday.
The leading tournament’s action on Friday saw playing squads enter their second round of the group stage. Today’s encounter between Argentina and Mexico is said to be a must-win situation for Lionel Messi and his team.
A loss for Argentina will be disastrous and eliminate the famous team from the World Cup 2022. With the last of their international win coming back in the summer of 1986, team Argentina is already under pressure to deliver the first triumph in nearly 4 decades.
Days before the much-anticipated game, fans of the two sides clashed in the streets on Wednesday, however, there were no arrests from the local police.
Squads
Argentina: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria
Mexico: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega
Previous record
Argentina wins: 16 – Mexico wins: 5 – Draws: 14 – Argentina goals: 57 – Mexico goals: 34
Time & Venue
Argentina vs Mexico football match will take place on November 26 at 2:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. GMT at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.
Live-streaming details
The match will be broadcast live on A-Sports in Pakistan and ARY Zap app and Jazz Tamasha will both offer free live streaming of the event.
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Mexico vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022: Live-streaming, Squads and ...11:08 AM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Karachi DHA shooter claims opening fire on cop in ‘self-defence to ...10:42 AM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Punjab announces winter vacations schedule for schools10:12 AM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan, Turkiye vow to boost bilateral trade to $5bn within three ...09:44 AM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Islamabad's red zone sealed as PTI all set for 'final showdown' in ...09:18 AM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Hassan Ahmed reacts to wife Sunita Marshal's remarks from latest ...11:42 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- Hina Altaf reveals why she married Agha Ali10:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- What's cooking between Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir?08:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022