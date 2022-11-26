Mexico vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022: Live-streaming, Squads and updates

Following a shock opening-day setback, Lionel Messi-led Argentina is set out to get back in game as they take on Group C rivals Mexico at the Lusail Stadium today on Saturday.

The leading tournament’s action on Friday saw playing squads enter their second round of the group stage. Today’s encounter between Argentina and Mexico is said to be a must-win situation for Lionel Messi and his team.

A loss for Argentina will be disastrous and eliminate the famous team from the World Cup 2022. With the last of their international win coming back in the summer of 1986, team Argentina is already under pressure to deliver the first triumph in nearly 4 decades.

Days before the much-anticipated game, fans of the two sides clashed in the streets on Wednesday, however, there were no arrests from the local police.

Squads

Argentina: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria

Mexico: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Previous record

Argentina wins: 16 – Mexico wins: 5 – Draws: 14 – Argentina goals: 57 – Mexico goals: 34

Time & Venue

Argentina vs Mexico football match will take place on November 26 at 2:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. GMT at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

Live-streaming details

The match will be broadcast live on A-Sports in Pakistan and ARY Zap app and Jazz Tamasha will both offer free live streaming of the event.