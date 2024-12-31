Muttahida Qaumi Movement MNA Mohan Manjiani resigns

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Mna Resigns

Mohan Manjiani, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) elected on a minority seat from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has officially resigned from his position.

According to credible sources, Manjiani submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly, attributing his decision to personal reasons. Prior to the formal submission, he reportedly informed the MQM leadership about his intentions to step down.

MQM sources have verified that the party was aware of Manjiani’s decision and acknowledged receiving prior notice from him regarding his resignation.

The development comes at a time when MQM continues to advocate for various public concerns, including its recent call for K-Electric to abolish additional taxes on electricity bills. The party has maintained an active stance on addressing pressing issues affecting the public, even as it undergoes internal adjustments.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

