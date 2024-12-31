Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

National highways, motorways toll tax increased from Jan 5

LAHORE – The National Highway Authority has increased toll taxes for national highways and motorways with effect from January 5, 2025.

On the M-1 motorway from Islamabad to Peshawar, the toll tax for cars has been increased from Rs460 to Rs500.

For M-3 motorway from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, the toll tax for cars has been jacked up from Rs650 to Rs700 while for M-4 motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Multan, the toll tax for cars has been increased from Rs850 to Rs950.

On the M-5 motorway from Multan to Sukkur, the toll tax for cars will be Rs1100 as compared to previous Rs1050. On the Dera Ismail Khan to Hakkla M-14 motorway, the toll tax for cars will be Rs600.

For national highways, the toll tax will be Rs60 for cars, Rs100 for wagons, and Rs200 buses. For 2 and 3-axle trucks, the toll tax will be Rs250, and for big trucks, it will be Rs500.

Islamabad-Peshawar M1 motorway

The toll tax for cars will be Rs500, Rs750 for 12-seater vans, Rs1,000 for buses with 13-24 seats, Rs1,450 for buses, Rs1,900 for 2 and 3-axle trucks, and Rs2,300 for articulated trucks.

Multan-Sukkur M5 Motorway

The toll tax for cars will be Rs1,100, Rs1,650 for 12-seater vans, Rs2,350 for buses with 12-24 seats, and Rs3,350 for buses. For 2 and 3-axle trucks, the toll tax will be Rs4,400, and for articulated trucks, it will be Rs5,500.

Kohat Tunnel

Meanwhile, at the Kohat Tunnel, the toll tax will be Rs150 for cars, Rs450 for wagons, Rs550 for buses, Rs550 for 2 and 3-axle trucks, and Rs800 for articulated trucks.

Islamabad-Murree Expressway

On the Islamabad-Murree dual carriageway, the toll tax will be Rs150 for cars, Rs150 for wagons, Rs300 for buses, Rs350 for 3-axle trucks, and Rs700 rupees for articulated trucks.

Lahore-Abdul Hakeem M3 Motorway

The toll tax will be Rs700 for cars, Rs1,100 for 12-seater vans, Rs1,600 for buses with 13-24 seats, Rs2,200 for buses, Rs2,900 for 2 and 3-axle trucks, and Rs3,500 for articulated trucks.

Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan M4 Motorway

The toll tax will be Rs950 for cars, Rs1,400 for 12-seater vans, Rs2,100 for buses with 13-24 seats, Rs2,900 for buses, Rs3,800 for 2 and 3-axle trucks, and Rs4,600 for articulated trucks.

Dera Ismail Khan-Hakkla M4 Motorway

The toll tax will be Rs600 for cars, Rs1,050 for 12-seater vans, Rs1,400 for buses with 13-24 seats, Rs2,100 for buses, Rs2,700 for 2 and 3-axle trucks, and Rs3,250 for articulated trucks.

