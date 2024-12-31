Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Winter holidays extended for colleges, universities

PESHAWAR – The High Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced an extension in winter holidays for colleges and universities amid ongoing cold wave in the country.

The department has extended the holidays for all public and private educational institutions until January 5. 2025.

It is recalled that it had initially declared winter holidays until December 31.

The development comes a day after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department announced an extension in winter break for schools located in plain areas.

According to the notification issued by the department, the winter holidays in schools in the plain areas have been extended until January 6.

Previously, winter holidays were announced from December 23 to 31 for schools in plain areas, and from December 23 to February 29, 2025, for schools in mountainous areas.

