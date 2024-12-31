Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

New Year’s Eve: Major Roads to remain closed in Karachi under latest traffic plan

New Years Eve Major Roads To Remain Closed In Karachi Under Latest Traffic Plan

KARACHI – Residents of Port city of Karachi to face traffic disruptions on New Year’s Eve as authorities announced road closures to avoid chaos in the city.

Traffic Police chalked out a detailed plan to manage traffic and ensure public safety ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, with routes leading to Sea View set to remain closed tonight.

As masses are likely to visit Sea View, Clifton, and Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim for NY celebrations, Karahci police advised residents, particularly those from the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), to use alternative routes. For citizens safety, Section 144 will be enforced, which includes complete ban on use of firearms, aerial firing, and fireworks for two days. The move is aimed at preventing celebratory firing, which has caused injuries and fatalities in past years despite authorities’ efforts to curb the practice.

Karachi NYE Roads Closure

  • PIDC Chowk (Ziauddin Road) to Ziauddin Bridge towards Lucky Signal
  • PIDC Chowk to Club Road
  • Bilawal Chowrangi to Bahria Underpass
  • Do Talwar to Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine
  • Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine to 26th Street

Alternative Routes

New Years Eve Major Roads To Remain Closed In Karachi Under Latest Traffic Plan

Where to watch New Year’s Eve 2025 Fireworks in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 31 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
 US Dollar USD 278.05 279.55
 Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.2 351.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
CNY - China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
DKK - Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
INR - Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
JPY - Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
MYR - Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK - Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
OMR - Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
QAR - Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
SGD - Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
SEK - Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
CHF - Swiss Franc CHF 308.58 311.38
THB - Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search