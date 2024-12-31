New Year’s Eve: Major Roads to remain closed in Karachi under latest traffic plan

KARACHI – Residents of Port city of Karachi to face traffic disruptions on New Year’s Eve as authorities announced road closures to avoid chaos in the city.

Traffic Police chalked out a detailed plan to manage traffic and ensure public safety ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, with routes leading to Sea View set to remain closed tonight.

As masses are likely to visit Sea View, Clifton, and Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim for NY celebrations, Karahci police advised residents, particularly those from the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), to use alternative routes. For citizens safety, Section 144 will be enforced, which includes complete ban on use of firearms, aerial firing, and fireworks for two days. The move is aimed at preventing celebratory firing, which has caused injuries and fatalities in past years despite authorities’ efforts to curb the practice.

Karachi NYE Roads Closure

PIDC Chowk (Ziauddin Road) to Ziauddin Bridge towards Lucky Signal

PIDC Chowk to Club Road

Bilawal Chowrangi to Bahria Underpass

Do Talwar to Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine

Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine to 26th Street

Alternative Routes