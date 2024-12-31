Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Former Gilgit-Baltistan CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 Years in Prison

Former Gilgit Baltistan Cm Khalid Khurshid Sentenced To 34 Years In Prison

GILGIT – Another blow to beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced Khalid Khurshid, the former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, to 34 years in prison and imposed fine of Rs600,000.

ATC court judge Rahmat Shah convicted Khurshid on multiple charges under Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening government officials. The case stemmed from incident on May 26, 2024, when Khurshid allegedly made threats against security agencies and used offensive language targeting the Chief Election Commissioner during a public rally at Ittehad Chawk, as per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the City Police Station in Gilgit.

The court further directed NADRA to block Khurshid’s CNIC. After the incident, Khurshid was declared an absconder by the City Police, which issued ads in local publication seeking his arrest.

Khurshid was provided with legal counsel during the trial. This verdict marks a major development in legal proceedings against the former chief minister – who is facing dozens of cases along with other party members.

The former Chief Minister was earlier disqualified for allegedly getting bar council license using a fake degree. The court’s decision followed a petition filed by Ghulam Shahzad Agha of the PPP, who claimed Khurshid’s degree was not verified by the University of London and was deemed fraudulent by the HEC.

Gilgit-Baltistan top court disqualifies CM Khalid Khurshid in fake degree case

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 31 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
 US Dollar USD 278.05 279.55
 Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.2 351.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.16 744.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
CNY - China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
DKK - Danish Krone DKK 35.45 35.85
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
INR - Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
JPY - Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.17 906.67
MYR - Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.63 62.23
NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.77 156.77
NOK - Norwegian Krone NOK 24.22 24.52
OMR - Omani Riyal OMR 720.46 728.96
QAR - Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
SGD - Singapore Dollar SGD 202.82 204.82
SEK - Swedish Krona SEK 24.99 25.29
CHF - Swiss Franc CHF 308.58 311.38
THB - Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search