Former Gilgit-Baltistan CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 Years in Prison

GILGIT – Another blow to beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced Khalid Khurshid, the former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, to 34 years in prison and imposed fine of Rs600,000.

ATC court judge Rahmat Shah convicted Khurshid on multiple charges under Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening government officials. The case stemmed from incident on May 26, 2024, when Khurshid allegedly made threats against security agencies and used offensive language targeting the Chief Election Commissioner during a public rally at Ittehad Chawk, as per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the City Police Station in Gilgit.

The court further directed NADRA to block Khurshid’s CNIC. After the incident, Khurshid was declared an absconder by the City Police, which issued ads in local publication seeking his arrest.

Khurshid was provided with legal counsel during the trial. This verdict marks a major development in legal proceedings against the former chief minister – who is facing dozens of cases along with other party members.

The former Chief Minister was earlier disqualified for allegedly getting bar council license using a fake degree. The court’s decision followed a petition filed by Ghulam Shahzad Agha of the PPP, who claimed Khurshid’s degree was not verified by the University of London and was deemed fraudulent by the HEC.