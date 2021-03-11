PTA directs Pakistan’s service providers to block TikTok after PHC ban

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday directed the service providers to immediately block access to TikTok, a video-sharing app, after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) placed ban on it.

"In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App," the PTA said in a tweet.

In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App. During the hearing of a case today, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of App. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) March 11, 2021

Earlier today, the high court directed to block the popular social media app TikTok which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

The decision was made in light of complaints against “immoral and indecent” content on the video-sharing platform.

The petition filed against TikTok was heard in the Peshawar High Court today. DG Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Deputy Attorney General, and lawyers appeared before the court.

Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan of Peshawar High Court while announcing the verdict remarked that indecent videos being uploaded are negatively impacting our youth adding that it’s our duty to protect the young generation from immoral activities.