The magic of Faraz Manan, who designed Mahira Khan's wedding dress

Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress adored worldwide, has long enchanted her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. However, this time, it wasn't just another dazzling fashion campaign – it was her own wedding that left everyone captivated and awestruck.

The internet has been buzzing with videos of the Maula Jatt star gracefully walking down the aisle in an intricately crafted silver ensemble, veil in hand, as she approached her groom, businessman Salim Karim.

For a bride as radiant as Mahira, her wedding attire had to be nothing short of extraordinary. This left fans curious about which designer the Humsafar star had chosen for her big day. Despite the veil of secrecy surrounding their wedding, speculations ran rife about Mahira's choice of attire. The whispers turned out to be true, as the celebrated designer Faraz Manan proudly shared the star's bridal look on Instagram.

Her ensemble was a departure from traditional bridal wear. She opted for a white lehenga choli paired with a matching dupatta. The intricate embellishments and sequin work on the elaborate skirt added a touch of opulence, while the deep-necked choli allowed her exquisite diamond neckpiece to take center stage.

To enhance her look, the stunning bride elegantly draped two dupattas. One was gracefully arranged over her head, with pleats cascading over her shoulder, while the other served as a veil. Both dupattas featured intricate scalloped embroidery and delicate sequin detailing, enhancing her overall grace and charm. Mahira Khan's bridal ensemble was completed with a striking diamond neckpiece, matching earrings, a delicate tika, and an engagement ring. Her makeup was tastefully understated, featuring neatly groomed brows, mascara-coated eyes, and a soft blush-pink lip.

The ace designer also took to his Instagram to share glimpses from her dreamy wedding in Bhurban.