Trump declared ineligible to contest presidential polls

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”
The 4-3 ruling, awaiting a January 4 potential challenge in the US apex court by Trump, centers on his involvement in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, as reported by US media.
This landmark decision marks the first instance of a US presidential candidate being barred under the provision that prohibits individuals engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. While the court’s order applies to Colorado, its potential impact on Trump’s national status for the November 5 general elections next year is significant.
Neutral US election analysts consider Colorado a Democratic stronghold, indicating an anticipated victory for President Joe Biden regardless of Trump’s candidacy there.
The Colorado Supreme Court highlighted Trump’s active participation in the Capitol siege, stating that his actions went beyond incitement; he continued supporting the insurrection by persistently urging Vice President Mike Pence to defy his constitutional duties and rallying senators to halt the electoral vote count.
The court notably determined that Trump’s January 6 speech didn’t fall under the protection of the First Amendment’s freedom of speech.
Trump vowed to appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court. The Colorado court agreed to delay the ruling’s effect until at least January 4, 2024, to allow for this appeal.
"The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court," a spokesperson from the Trump campaign said.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.