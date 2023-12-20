Trump declared ineligible to contest presidential polls

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

The 4-3 ruling, awaiting a January 4 potential challenge in the US apex court by Trump, centers on his involvement in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, as reported by US media.

This landmark decision marks the first instance of a US presidential candidate being barred under the provision that prohibits individuals engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. While the court’s order applies to Colorado, its potential impact on Trump’s national status for the November 5 general elections next year is significant.

Neutral US election analysts consider Colorado a Democratic stronghold, indicating an anticipated victory for President Joe Biden regardless of Trump’s candidacy there.

The Colorado Supreme Court highlighted Trump’s active participation in the Capitol siege, stating that his actions went beyond incitement; he continued supporting the insurrection by persistently urging Vice President Mike Pence to defy his constitutional duties and rallying senators to halt the electoral vote count.

The court notably determined that Trump’s January 6 speech didn’t fall under the protection of the First Amendment’s freedom of speech.

Trump vowed to appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court. The Colorado court agreed to delay the ruling’s effect until at least January 4, 2024, to allow for this appeal.

"The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court," a spokesperson from the Trump campaign said.