Islamabad Weather Update: Rains forecast for twin cities this week

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted rains in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi this week.

In its latest advisory, Met Office said rain and slight thunderstorms will lash Islamabad and Potohar region on Friday while the upper parts of the country will receive snow over the mountains.

Islamabad temperature today

On Wednesday, the mercury reached 18°C, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening after showers.

Humidity was recorded at around 40 percent in the city. Winds blew at 1km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 125, which is Unhealthy.

Experts said health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Wednesday weather outlook

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts. ٖ

Fog/smog is likely to persist in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.