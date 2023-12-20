Pakistan state broadcaster starts Hazargi language transmission for Hazara community

QUETTA – Pakistan has started the first-ever ‘Hazargi’ language transmission on Pakistan Television (PTV), in light of the demand of the Hazara community.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar visited Balochistan capital Quetta where he launched the Hazaragi language programme.

The move was said to be a healing touch to the Hazara community. Interim premier said he is pleased that another local language in Balochistan has been connected with national transmission which would give the Hazargi language new recognition.

Kakar hailed the Hazara community for their contribution to the development and identity of Quetta and Balochistan.

Hazargi language is a mixture of ancient Persian languages and is famous in Balochistan and some other parts of the country. The initiative aimed to expand inclusivity among the diverse nations living in Balochistan.

Hazara community members witnessed deadly attacks in Pakistan, and the Hazargi transmission on state television will provide them an opportunity to express their concern and watch transmission in their mother tongue.