PM Shehbaz Sharif extends stay in London over health concern
03:45 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends stay in London over health concern
LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was set to leave for Pakistan in the wee hours of Saturday, has extended his stay in Britain for a couple of days.

Reports in local media suggest Sharif's health deteriorated as the premier was supposed to leave for the airport to return to Pakistan.

Sharif's family also advised him not to travel with inferior health and the latter will now leave in a day or two.

Shehbaz visited his brother in London to share views on the appointment of the new Army chief. Sharif along with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and others, who are in the British capital, exchanged views and took ‘guidance’ from party supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is living in self-imposed exile.

The top PML-N leaders besides discussing the appointment of new COAS, also discuss strategy to counter PTI’s long march.

Nawaz, Shehbaz hold crucial meeting on Pakistan ... 10:01 PM | 11 Nov, 2022

LONDON – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif ...

On the other hand, former premier Nawaz Sharif also has plans to return to Pakistan in December to lead his party. The seasoned politician will kickstart a nationwide mass contact drive to rekindle voters ahead of the next general elections.

