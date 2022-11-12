Don’t want an Army Chief of my choice, says Imran Khan as he stresses 'merit'
LAHORE – Former Pakistani premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan again slammed the deposed Pakistani prime minister for influencing the appointment of the military chief and making it controversial.
The defiant politician, who is recovering from an assassination attempt, addressed his supporters who continued the caravan towards the capital.
Addressing marchers via video link, Khan slammed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other party leaders for holding a meeting with PML-N supremo to decide General Bajwa's successor.
Khan said such important decisions are now taken abroad, and by those who have looted the nation for the last 3 decades.
He reiterated that the appointment of the country's top commander should be on merit. "I never made it controversial", Khan said. PTI chief further mentioned that he does not want a chief of accountability watchdog, or a judge or army chief of his choice saying he only wants the best people for such roles.
He also commented on the defamation suit filed by PM Shehbaz against the British daily. PTI chief said the premier was mistaken if he could issue orders as per his will.
More to follow...
