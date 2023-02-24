Zulfi Bukhari, Chohan court arrest in Rawalpindi as PTI’s 'Jail Bharo' drive continues

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers from Rawalpindi voluntarily surrendered to police as the party the party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek [court arrest drive]’ entered third day on Friday.
Former Punjab information minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Zulfi Bukhari and Sadaqat Abbasi and Zulfi presented their arrests at Ketcheri Chowk in the garrison city. A number of PTI workers were also arrested by police.
The movement kicked off on Wednesday from Lahore where top party leadership, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema courted arrest. Authorities have shifted them to jails in different cities, stating that they would remain in detention for 30 days.
Jail Bharo movement in Rawalpindi has started. @Fayazchohanpti has given his voluntary arrest! #جیل_بھرو_خوف_کے_بت_توڑو pic.twitter.com/AvVcbAmRT4— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 24, 2023
PTI Chairman Imran Khan launched the drive in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights” and rising inflation in the country.
Meanwhile, PTI leader Zain Qureshi and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry have filed a petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the release of Shah Mahmmod Qureshi and other party leadership.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
