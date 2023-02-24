Zulfi Bukhari, Chohan court arrest in Rawalpindi as PTI’s 'Jail Bharo' drive continues

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers from Rawalpindi voluntarily surrendered to police as the party the party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek [court arrest drive]’ entered third day on Friday.

Former Punjab information minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Zulfi Bukhari and Sadaqat Abbasi and Zulfi presented their arrests at Ketcheri Chowk in the garrison city. A number of PTI workers were also arrested by police.

The movement kicked off on Wednesday from Lahore where top party leadership, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Khan Swati, and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema courted arrest. Authorities have shifted them to jails in different cities, stating that they would remain in detention for 30 days.

Jail Bharo movement in Rawalpindi has started. @Fayazchohanpti has given his voluntary arrest! #جیل_بھرو_خوف_کے_بت_توڑو pic.twitter.com/AvVcbAmRT4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 24, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan launched the drive in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights” and rising inflation in the country.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Zain Qureshi and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry have filed a petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the release of Shah Mahmmod Qureshi and other party leadership.