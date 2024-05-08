Government contemplates June release for 2024-25 fiscal budget

The federal government is considering presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the first week of June, according to sources from the Ministry of Finance.

The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) is set to convene from May 28 to May 29, during which approvals for funds will be sought for various ministries and divisions. Notably, this meeting was previously slated for the first week of May.

Furthermore, there is a potential delay in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting. Originally scheduled for the second week of May, the NEC meeting may be postponed, aligning with a recommendation to unveil the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in early June.