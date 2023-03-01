‘Washmallay’ — Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga release their latest song

Lollywood's talented music artists Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song which is sure to steal the spotlight.
With their glittering careers and music genius, the vocal powerhouses have amassed a huge fan following on social media platforms that anticipate their upcoming singles with zeal and zest.
The Balu Mahi singer and Roye Roye crooner — who have collaborated on numerous hit songs including Baazi, Malang, and Dhola — brought yet another masterpiece, Washmallay, in their soulful voice.
For starters, Washmallay was originally sung by Komal Rizvi, Akhtar Chanal Zahri, and Momin Durrani for Coke Studio Season 7 in 2014.
The Balma Bangora singer took to Instagram to share the music video's teaser, and captioned the post, "Its out guys please check it out on my story, open the link and enjoy some celebration of cultures, tradition with a hint of glamour in it. Balouchi, sariki, punjab…. Bring it on."
The culturally rich music video celebrates different traditions from all over Pakistan through a beautiful and aesthetically pleasing lens.
Social media users lauded Baig for not only recreating the song but also adding her own touch to it.
View this post on Instagram
A plethora of netizens flooded the comment section under Baig's post.
On the work front, Baig's recent singles include Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face. She will next be working on Rahain for the film Zarrar.
On the other hand, Bagga's recent singles songs include Badnamiyan, Dhola, Pyaar Hai Tumsay, Kya Hai Ishq, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Bharosa Pyar Tera, Aankhoon Main Aansoo, Kahin Deep Jaley, and Mohlat.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Mar-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-01-2023
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.
Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.
The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Mar-2023/imf-slaps-four-new-conditions-on-pakistan-before-releasing-critical-funding
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.