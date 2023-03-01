‘Washmallay’ — Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga release their latest song

Lollywood's talented music artists Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song which is sure to steal the spotlight.

With their glittering careers and music genius, the vocal powerhouses have amassed a huge fan following on social media platforms that anticipate their upcoming singles with zeal and zest.

The Balu Mahi singer and Roye Roye crooner — who have collaborated on numerous hit songs including Baazi, Malang, and Dhola — brought yet another masterpiece, Washmallay, in their soulful voice.

For starters, Washmallay was originally sung by Komal Rizvi, Akhtar Chanal Zahri, and Momin Durrani for Coke Studio Season 7 in 2014.

The Balma Bangora singer took to Instagram to share the music video's teaser, and captioned the post, "Its out guys please check it out on my story, open the link and enjoy some celebration of cultures, tradition with a hint of glamour in it. Balouchi, sariki, punjab…. Bring it on."

The culturally rich music video celebrates different traditions from all over Pakistan through a beautiful and aesthetically pleasing lens.

Social media users lauded Baig for not only recreating the song but also adding her own touch to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

A plethora of netizens flooded the comment section under Baig's post.

On the work front, Baig's recent singles include Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face. She will next be working on Rahain for the film Zarrar.

On the other hand, Bagga's recent singles songs include Badnamiyan, Dhola, Pyaar Hai Tumsay, Kya Hai Ishq, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Bharosa Pyar Tera, Aankhoon Main Aansoo, Kahin Deep Jaley, and Mohlat.