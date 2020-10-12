Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly attend digital Green Carpet Fashion Awards

The digital Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA), celebrating all things sustainability in fashion, kicked of this weekend and guess who was invited? Our very own star couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly!

The duo are the first ever Pakistani celebrities to be invited by the GCFA.

Taking to Instagram, Ahad shared,“I am proud to support and be a part of the prestigious Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020 hosted by none other than @robertdowneyjr. See you there with all your favourite international stars!”

“I am thrilled of be a part of the prestigious Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020 and support sustainable fashion,” wrote Sajal on her Instagram.

Concluding her post, the starlet said, “GCFA2020 is hosted by none other than @robertdowneyjr. See you there with all your favorite international stars!”

The awards were hosted by Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr and broadcasted globally on YouTube on 10 October.

