Prime suspect in rape, murder of two-year-old Charsadda girl arrested
PESHAWAR – The prime suspect in the rape and murder case of a two-year-old girl in Charsadda, has been arrested, KP spokesperson Kamran Bangash confirmed Monday.

Bangash has said the suspect identified as Lal Muhammad, (47) is a toddler’s neighbor. “The police have recovered the murder weapon and the two-year-old’s clothes from his possession,” he added.

The body was found in a field in Sheikh Kali on Wednesday last week.  According to the two-member medical team of Charsadda’s District Headquarters Hospital, the medical reports corroborated the rape. It added that she was stabbed to death.

The crime was committed on October 6 the police had taken Lal Muhammad into custody and had started interrogating him. “A special police team solved the case within a week.”

He lauded the police’s efforts calling them an exemplary force. “This case will create deterrence so that criminals realise that they can’t get away with such crimes,” Bangash maintained.

The incident had sparked outcry across the country as human rights activists and residents demanded that the perpetrators are arrested immediately and justice be served.

