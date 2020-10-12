Naval chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi calls on PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
04:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2020
Naval chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi calls on PM Imran Khan
Share

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the federal capital on Monday.

The prime minister congratulated him on assuming the office of Chief of the Naval Staff and wished him success for his tenure.

On Saturday, the Navy chief had visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi where he met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of professional interest came under discussion.

 Admiral Amjad Khan had assumed charge as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) on October 7,  the change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar in Islamabad.

During the ceremony, outgoing CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally handed over the command of Pakistan Navy by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Niazi. The outgoing naval chief was also presented a guard of honor.

More From This Category
‘Well done’ — Twitter flooded with praises ...
08:58 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Ex-CM Sindh disowns sons for plotting his murder, ...
08:05 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Pakistan issues warning to Turkish Airlines for ...
06:52 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter declared proclaimed ...
05:25 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Papa John’s largest UK Pakistani franchisee ...
04:53 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
American architect, wife behind fake accounts ...
05:08 PM | 14 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any accessories
03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr