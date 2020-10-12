Pakistan, ITFC ink $386 million agreement to import oil, LNG
Pakistan, ITFC ink $386 million agreement to import oil, LNG
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation have signed a financing agreement amounting to $386 million for import of oil and LNG.

The facility will be utilized by Pakistan State Oil Company Limited, Pakistan Arab Refinery Limited and Pakistan LNG Limited.

During the signing ceremony, both the sides expressed the commitment to work closely with each other for socio economic development of the country.

