BISE Lahore matric roll number slip for 2nd annual exams 2025: How to download

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued roll number slips for the upcoming matriculation second annual examinations 2025.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Board, more than 55,000 male and female students are expected to appear in this year’s supplementary exams.

Candidates can download their roll number slips from the board’s official website.

The second annual matric exams are scheduled to begin on September 29, with the first paper being Education and Islamic History.

Students are advised to regularly check the BISE Lahore website for updates and ensure timely download of their examination slips to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the exam.

Steps to Download RollNo Slip

1-Enter your Form No According to Admission Form

2-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

3-Enter your Previous Roll No

4-Enter your Reference No

5-Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form

Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form