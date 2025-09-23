Gold prices reach all-time high, hovers near Rs400,00 per tola

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices have surged to record-breaking levels both internationally and domestically amid increasing demand for the commodity.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold jumped by $51 per ounce, reaching all-time high of $3,770.

Following the global trend, the local market in Pakistan also witnessed a sharp rise. The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs5,100, reaching an unprecedented Rs398,800 — the highest in the country’s history.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs4,372, bringing it to Rs341,901.

Market analysts attribute the rise to global economic uncertainties, rising inflation, and increased demand for safe-haven assets. Gold traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation for further price movements.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs3,500 to reach fresh high of Rs393,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs2,915 to settle at Rs337,534.