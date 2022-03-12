Nora Fatehi rocks Dubai with sizzling dance moves

Bollywood’s poetry in motion Nora Fatehi has proved that she is a sensational dancer and cementing her thrown, she mesmerised her admirers at the Global arena at EXPO 2020, Dubai.

Recently, the dancing queen Nora Fatehi shared a detailed insight of her recent endeavour where her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks rocked Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, the Kusu Kusu stunner star shared a complete vlog on her Youtube channel where the 30-year-old was the epitome of grace while performing for 30,000 fans at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai

"The Vlog is finally out! Check out my Youtube channel now! ????????❤️Link in bio", captioned the Dilbar actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. Nora has more than 37 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, she last appeared in the popular music video of Dance Meri Rani alongside singer Guru Randhawa.