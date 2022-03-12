Moonis Elahi responds as Sheikh Rasheed accuses PML-Q of blackmailing PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Latest remarks by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed involving the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership added to the ongoing political tension in the country.
As the joint opposition's no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan has triggered a new wave of verbal attacks by the rival political leaders, the interior minister told journalists in Quetta on Saturday he wasn't among those allies who "blackmail" Prime Minister Khan to grab the top slot in Punjab.
In an apparent reference to PML-Q leaders who have reportedly sought removal of Sardar Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister and appointment of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to the top slot, the interior minister said, "I am not like those who have five seats and blackmail the premier to assume the chief minister's office."
He said he would stand firm "like a wall" to defend the prime minister in the face of a no-confidence motion. "I am not responsible for others," he said.
The interior minister said the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was "fully" behind the prime minister. He warned that army could be called in to restore peace if the opposition creates a law and order situation.
Moois Elhai Responds
Responding to the interior minister's remarks, Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, a key leader of the PML-Q, said he respected Sheikh Rasheed but he should not forget his past.
"Sheikh Rasheed might have forgotten that leaders of [PML-Q] today are the ones who used to give him money when he was a student," the federal minister said.
میں شیخ صاحب @ShkhRasheed کی عزت کرتا ہوں لیکن یہ بھول رہے ہیں کہ اسی جماعت کے لیڈران کے بزرگوں سے جناب اپنی سٹوڈنٹ لائف میں پیسے لیا کرتے تھے pic.twitter.com/2Ds47MhtKE— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) March 12, 2022
BAP Responds
Responding to the interior minister's remarks, BAP President Jam Kamal Khan said: "Balochistan Awami Party takes its own decision, not Sheikh Rashid."
Balochistan Awami Party takes its own decission, not Sheikh Rashid. pic.twitter.com/H9v2N3DMCa— Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) March 12, 2022
