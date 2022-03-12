Malala enjoys Turkey vacation with husband Asser Malik

Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her husband are oozing major couple goals as they share lovely pictures from Turkey's vacation.

The famous couple tied the knot a few months back in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding and honeymoon pictures were all the hype on social media and dominated top trends.

Meanwhile, the pair have been touring the transcontinental country and are having the most beautiful sunset around the hot air balloons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asser Malik (@asser.malik)

The newlyweds also keep their fans posted on the photo-sharing platform. Asser has dropped some idyllic snaps from Cappadocia, a hot vacation spot known for its distinctive rock formations and hot air balloons.

Asser, who works at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Department, wrote “Finding Neverland” as he shared pictures and a video from a hot air balloon ride. The couple can be seen enjoying Turkish coffee and gourmet burgers.

Malala also shared a portrait in the same outfit from the same destination on March 6 with a caption defending women’s clothing choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malala (@malala)

Pakistani rights activist got hitched in an intimate ceremony at her home in Birmingham in November 2021.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2022/burqa-or-bikini-pakistani-nobel-laureate-malala-defends-women-s-right-to-dress