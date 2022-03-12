Malala enjoys Turkey vacation with husband Asser Malik
Web Desk
09:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Malala enjoys Turkey vacation with husband Asser Malik
Source: @asser.malik_Instagram
Share

Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her husband are oozing major couple goals as they share lovely pictures from Turkey's vacation.

The famous couple tied the knot a few months back in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding and honeymoon pictures were all the hype on social media and dominated top trends.

Meanwhile, the pair have been touring the transcontinental country and are having the most beautiful sunset around the hot air balloons.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asser Malik (@asser.malik)

The newlyweds also keep their fans posted on the photo-sharing platform. Asser has dropped some idyllic snaps from Cappadocia, a hot vacation spot known for its distinctive rock formations and hot air balloons.

Asser, who works at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Department, wrote “Finding Neverland” as he shared pictures and a video from a hot air balloon ride. The couple can be seen enjoying Turkish coffee and gourmet burgers.

Malala also shared a portrait in the same outfit from the same destination on March 6 with a caption defending women’s clothing choices.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malala (@malala)

Pakistani rights activist got hitched in an intimate ceremony at her home in Birmingham in November 2021.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2022/burqa-or-bikini-pakistani-nobel-laureate-malala-defends-women-s-right-to-dress

More From This Category
Man gets life sentence for plotting to kill ...
07:16 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Alizeh Shah’s new bold video with makeup artist ...
04:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with ...
06:33 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Nora Fatehi rocks Dubai with sizzling dance moves
07:43 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Saba Qamar hopeful of working in Bollywood again
05:05 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Aima Baig celebrates her birthday with fans at a ...
03:20 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala enjoys Turkey vacation with husband Asser Malik
09:13 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr