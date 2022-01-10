Video of parrot kissing Maulana Tariq Jamil goes viral
Web Desk
05:25 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Known Pakistani religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has left her followers stunned with a new video circulating on the internet platforms.

In the viral video, a parrot can be seen kissing the forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil while sitting on his shoulder. A cat can also be seen in the video.

Watch here the video:

The parrot can be heard continuously squawking in the video and is seen kissing the forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil at the end of the video, while the religious scholar laughs at the parrot's actions.

Last month, Maulana Tariq Jameel held a meeting with Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in the federal capital.

He was part of a delegation comprising Special Assistant to PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Mufti Abdul Rahim and others. He briefed the Saudi ambassador about the work of preaching (Tabligh), religious services and its global fruits.

