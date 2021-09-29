Maulana Tariq Jameel responds to second marriage rumours

LAHORE – Religious scholars often fall prey to fake news and the latest victim is renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel who recently cleared the air about his second marriage rumours.

Taking it to Twitter, the 67-year-old debunked the news by sharing a fake thumbnail of the false news about his second marriage which claimed that he is now with the second wife after parted ways with the first one.

“Be aware of the false information! Some channels are spreading fake news on social media about my second marriage which has nothing to do with reality. May Allah guide them,” the caption reads.

Be aware of the false information! Some channels are spreading fake news on social media about my second marriage which has nothing to do with reality. May Allah guide them.#tariqjamil pic.twitter.com/OiPB17Wyqd — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) September 27, 2021

He also prayed saying may Allah guide us on the right path and save us from spreading wrong information.

This is not the first rumours about Pride of Performance receiver as earlier a picture of a high-end luxury SUV was shared with an MTJ-1 registration plate. Social media believed it as an abbreviation of ‘Maulana Tariq Jameel’, hence, most people are convinced it belongs to him.

Furthermore, news of his brand selling Nara's (drawstrings) at a price of more than Rs 500 also went viral on social media with some people criticising the religious scholar for selling overpriced stuff. The brand later denied the news of selling drawstrings.