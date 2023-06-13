Search

‘Aise hi hota hai’: Pakistan’s first film on animal abuse set for release this week

Web Desk 07:26 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Pakistan's largest animal rescue organization, the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF), announced that "Aisa Hi Hota Hai," Pakistan's first film focusing on animal abuse from a "psychotherapeutic" perspective, is set to release on June 16.

ACF, founded by Ayesha Chundrigar, a trained psychotherapist turned animal welfare advocate, aims to shed light on the issue and raise awareness.

Directed by Marina Khan, a renowned Pakistani television and film actress, director, and producer, the film features the talented Sania Saeed in a significant role. While the film tackles animal abuse, Saeed emphasized that its purpose extends beyond animals alone. She shared, "We want to talk about how we tend to separate what animals go through from what humans go through... A lot of people don't even think animals have emotions."

Chundrigar, who conceptualized the film, aims to challenge this perception by employing a psychotherapeutic lens to explore the topic of animal abuse. Drawing from her background in psychotherapy, she intends to uncover the unconscious meanings and motivations behind problematic behaviours, feelings, and thoughts associated with animal cruelty. Psychoanalytically oriented therapies emphasize a close working relationship between therapist and patient.

"This film is essentially about looking at animal abuse through a psychotherapeutic lens," Chundrigar explained. She highlighted the uniqueness of her approach, stating, "There have been multiple international films on animals, but I have never seen anything made around this particular way that I've done."

Ayesha's passion for the subject has driven her to spread awareness and educate people about animal abuse. Through the film, she aims to evoke introspection, ignite meaningful dialogue, and contribute to healing. By empathizing with animals and understanding their experiences, she hopes to inspire a shift in people's perspectives.

