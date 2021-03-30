Marvel fan sets new Guinness world record
Share
FLORIDA – Agustin Alanis has set a new world record by watching the Avengers Endgame movie 191 times in 94 days.
Agustin Alanis of Riverview set the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film nearly 200 times after the former record-holder, NemRaps, had set the record by watching Avengers Infinity War 103 times. Interestingly, both record holders had set the record of watching the movie from the same franchise.
I’m Officially Amazing!!!— Agustin Alanis (@agalanis17) March 17, 2021
A @GWR Title Holder for “The Most Cinema Productions Attended - Same Film”
With 191 times seen #AvengersEndgame .#Marvel @Russo_Brothers #TigreVengador @ChrisEvans @Kevfeige @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @karengillan @jimmyfallon #Tigres @CinePREMIERE https://t.co/FxdA6Fh7Vt pic.twitter.com/ZgRNg517SK
While receiving the title, Alanis said that movies teach the people deep messages about life, culture and society, adding that superhero films, in particular, teach audiences about ‘helping people and those in need, which I’m very passionate about.’
"The most difficult part about this attempt was giving up my social life with my family, the gym (I lost 16 pounds of muscle) and managing my work hours and screening times at the theaters," he said.
It was all worth it when he received the official email confirmation, with Alanis saying tears flooded his eyes.
He said he couldn't have done it without "the support I got from family, friends, managers and staff from the theaters I visited" as well as the fellow Marvel fans cheering his journey on social media.
Cher & The Loneliest Elephant – Movie on ... 06:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
The world’s loneliest elephant Kaavan has been making headlines ever since the public outcry and rigorous ...
- Pakistan, India to face off in T20 cricket series next month07:49 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- India suspends export of coronavirus vaccine07:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
-
- In a first, Pakistan announces birth of calves through embryo ...07:14 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Shaista Lodhi returns to acting with Marina Khan's upcoming serial07:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar and Humaima Malick all set to star in Sakina Samo's ...06:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Hania Amir shares adorable pictures, wishing Shab-e-Barat to fans06:44 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood's dreamy dance video leaves the audience awestruck – ...03:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021