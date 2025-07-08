Qatari princess Sheikha Asma named Pakistan’s brand ambassador for mountains and tourism

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Qatari Princess Sheikha Asma as Pakistan’s brand ambassador for mountains and tourism.

The Prime Minister announced on social media platform X, stating, “I am pleased to announce that Her Highness Sheikha Asma Al Thani has been appointed as Pakistan’s Brand Ambassador for Mountains and Tourism.”

He extended heartfelt congratulations to Princess Sheikha Asma for recently summiting Nanga Parbat, calling it a truly proud and inspiring achievement.

The Prime Minister added that her accomplishment reflects courage, determination, and resilience, and also stands as a beautiful symbol of the strong friendship between Pakistan and Qatar.

It is worth noting that Sheikha Asma recently climbed Pakistan’s 8,126-meter-high peak Nanga Parbat, becoming the first Qatari woman to achieve this feat.

Despite dangerous weather and challenging terrain, the Qatari princess raised her national flag on Nanga Parbat—known as the “Killer Mountain.” This marks the ninth successful summit in her mission to climb all 14 of the world’s highest peaks, placing her among elite global mountaineers.

Sheikha Asma’s determination and courage serve as a powerful example of women’s empowerment on a global scale. Her success is a source of pride for Qatar and a significant milestone in women-led global expeditions.