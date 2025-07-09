Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 9 July

By News Desk
8:35 am | Jul 9, 2025
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold prices saw an increase in domestic market, as price of gold per tola moved up by Rs1,500, bringing the new rate to Rs. 354,500 while price of 10 grams of gold also saw an uptick, climbing by Rs. 1,286 to reach Rs. 303,926.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan

Cities 24k Gold Per Tola
Lahore Rs. 354,500
Karachi Rs. 354,500
Islamabad Rs. 354,500
Peshawar Rs. 354,500
Quetta Rs. 354,500

22Karat Gold Rates Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Gold 325,325 266,175
Per 10 Gram Gold 278,914 228,202
Per 1 Gram Gold 27,891 22,820
Per Ounce 790,539 646,805

This surge mirrors trends in the international market, where gold prices gained $15 per ounce, with the global rate now standing at $3,325.

Market analysts attribute the rise to ongoing economic uncertainties and a growing global demand for safe-haven assets like gold. The upward trend in both local and international markets reflects investor sentiment amid fluctuating currency values and geopolitical tensions.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

