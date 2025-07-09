Defence Cooperation tops agenda as Turkish Minister lands in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Türkiye continue to expand bilateral defence ties amid regional coordination. Turkish Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler now arrived in capital city Islamabad for an official visit.

Guler’s visit aimed at enhancing defence cooperation and deepening strategic relations between Islamabad and Istanbul.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Güler was received at airport by an Additional Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His visit to South Asian nation is said to be reaffirmation of longstanding brotherly relationship between two Islamic nations, built on mutual trust and shared values.

Formal bilateral talks between two sides are said to start on Wednesday. Discussions are expected to focus on regional security, defence collaboration, and joint military initiatives.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to arrive in capital later tonight to join consultations. His participation highlights the importance both nations attach to their strategic partnership.

The visit comes amid growing cooperation between Ankara and Islamabad across various sectors, with defence ties playing a central role in their evolving relationship.