PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV 2025: Govt Kicks Off Distribution Ceremony on THIS Date

ISLAMABAD – Phase 4 of the Prime Minister PM Laptop Scheme is set to launch on July 25 as students are waiting to get new devices under the government’s plan to advance digital literacy.

The official launch of Phase 4 will take place on July 25 Friday at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, with follow-up ceremonies planned in other regions.

The third special committee meeting for Phase 4 of PM Laptop Scheme was held in capital city Islamabad today, with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui presiding over the session.

The high-level meeting brought together key ministers and government officials to finalize preparations for the national rollout of Laptop Scheme, which is designed to provide high-performing bright students with devices to enhance academic and professional capabilities.

The committee reviewed application data from several regions and discussed fair quota allocation across all provinces and territories. Officials also strategized on launching a nationwide media campaign to ensure transparency and maximize student engagement.

The campaign will be designed to ensure every eligible student is aware of the scheme and its benefits as minister highlighted broader vision behind initiative. Committee members stressed digital access and Laptop Scheme is aimed at bridging digital divide by rewarding academic excellence and investing in Pakistan’s future workforce.