CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025: How to register for a free laptop

The Punjab government has launched the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, offering 110,000 Core i7 13th Gen laptops to public university and college students. If eligible, follow this step-by-step guide to register and apply for a free laptop.

Who Can Apply?

You must have a Punjab domicile.

You should be enrolled in the 1st or 2nd semester of a BS program in a public university or college.

Students of public medical and dental colleges (1st professional – academic session 2024) can also apply.

Private university students cannot apply.

Minimum Marks Required

BS students : At least 65% marks in Intermediate.

: At least 65% marks in Intermediate. Medical & dental students: At least 80% marks in Intermediate.

How to Register for the Laptop Scheme?

Step 1: Go to the official registration website:

➡️ cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/candidate/signup

Step 2: Fill in your details, including:

✔ Your full name

✔ Email address

✔ Phone number

✔ CNIC number

Step 3: Create a password and click the Sign Up button.

Step 4: Once registered, log in to your account and complete your application.

This initiative is designed to help students access modern technology and enhance digital learning. If you’re eligible, make sure to register before the deadline!