Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Paint worker electrocutes woman to death for expensive mobile phone in Lahore

Paint Worker Electrocutes Woman To Death For Expensive Mobile Phone In Lahore

LAHORE – A paint worker allegedly electrocuted a woman to death to steal her expensive mobile phone in an area of Lahore.

Reports said the incident took place in Harbanspura area of Lahore where the victims, identified as Shakeela Fazilat, hired the worker for painting her house.

During the work, the suspect named Azeem planned to murder her to steal her mobile phone. The suspect first struck the woman on the head with a heavy object and later took her to a bathroom where he electrocuted her.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed further revealed that after the murder, the suspect also took a sack of rice from the woman’s house.

The police have recovered both the stolen rice and the mobile phone from the house of the suspect.

A day earlier, a woman killed her co-wife using dough-roller over a domestic issue in an area of Lahore.

Police said the incident took place in Liaquatabad area of the provincial capital, adding that the suspect had hid the body in a bag on roof of the home.

Neighbours informed the police after a foul smell spread in the area. A police team reached the spot and found a body on the roof of the house.

After the investigation, the woman was arrested over murder charges.

Six killed in firing over old enmity in Gujrat

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today – 4 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 280.7
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search