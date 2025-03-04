Paint worker electrocutes woman to death for expensive mobile phone in Lahore

LAHORE – A paint worker allegedly electrocuted a woman to death to steal her expensive mobile phone in an area of Lahore.

Reports said the incident took place in Harbanspura area of Lahore where the victims, identified as Shakeela Fazilat, hired the worker for painting her house.

During the work, the suspect named Azeem planned to murder her to steal her mobile phone. The suspect first struck the woman on the head with a heavy object and later took her to a bathroom where he electrocuted her.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed further revealed that after the murder, the suspect also took a sack of rice from the woman’s house.

The police have recovered both the stolen rice and the mobile phone from the house of the suspect.

A day earlier, a woman killed her co-wife using dough-roller over a domestic issue in an area of Lahore.

Police said the incident took place in Liaquatabad area of the provincial capital, adding that the suspect had hid the body in a bag on roof of the home.

Neighbours informed the police after a foul smell spread in the area. A police team reached the spot and found a body on the roof of the house.

After the investigation, the woman was arrested over murder charges.