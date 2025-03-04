Expose illegal price fixing & earn up to Rs2 million: Details inside

Do you know of businesses secretly colluding to raise prices or control supply? The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is now paying up to Rs2 million to those who report such unfair practices!

If you have insider information about cartels fixing prices, hoarding supplies, or manipulating markets, you can report them confidentially and claim a cash reward between Rs200,000 and Rs2 million.

These illegal cartels drive up prices, making everyday essentials expensive for everyone. By speaking up, you’re not just earning money—you’re helping to protect consumers and the economy.