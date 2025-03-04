Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Expose illegal price fixing & earn up to Rs2 million: Details inside

Know something? Report now—help the economy and get rewarded!

Do you know of businesses secretly colluding to raise prices or control supply? The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is now paying up to Rs2 million to those who report such unfair practices!

If you have insider information about cartels fixing prices, hoarding supplies, or manipulating markets, you can report them confidentially and claim a cash reward between Rs200,000 and Rs2 million.

These illegal cartels drive up prices, making everyday essentials expensive for everyone. By speaking up, you’re not just earning money—you’re helping to protect consumers and the economy.

Know something? Report now and get rewarded!

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today – 4 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 280.7
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
   

