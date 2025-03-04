Bushra Bibi removes Mashal Yousafzai as spokesperson

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has dismissed Mashal Yousafzai from the position of spokesperson and appointed four new focal persons in her place.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, PTI’s legal representative, Tabish Farooq, confirmed the decision, stating that Bushra Bibi has officially removed Mashal Yousafzai and designated Naeem Panjutha, Mubashir Awan, Khalid Yousaf, and Rai Salman as her new focal persons.

The announcement was made during a meeting that included Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and senior PTI leadership, where it was decided that Mashal Yousafzai would no longer represent Bushra Bibi in any capacity.