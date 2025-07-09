Is Pakistan on the list as China expands visa-free entry to 74 countries?

BEIJING – China has significantly widened its visa-free travel policy, now allowing citizens from 74 nations to enter the country for up to 30 days without requiring a visa.

This move has already resulted in a sharp increase in international arrivals, with more than 20 million travelers entering China visa-free in 2024 — more than twice the number recorded the previous year.

The updated list includes a broad range of countries, covering much of Europe, selected nations in Latin America, regions of Asia, and Oceania.

Notable recent additions include France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, and several countries from the Middle East.

The policy is set to expand further on July 16, 2025, when Azerbaijan will be added as the 75th country eligible for visa-free entry.

Is Pakistan Included?

Both China and Pakistan have closed economic and diplomatic relations. However, the Pakistani citizens are not eligible for visa-free entry.

30-Day visa Free Entry Countries

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland

Asia & Oceania: Australia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Georgia Indonesia

Middle East: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay

Others: Brunei, Israel, Mongolia, Philippines, Serbia, Seychelles, Suriname, Turkey, Vatican City, Vietnam

10-Day Visa Free Entry Countries

Mexico, United States, Canada, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Sweden, Lithuania, Ukraine, Russia