Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan, US Dollar, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 9 July

8:47 am | Jul 9, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan saw minor fluctuations, with key international currencies holding firm against Pakistani Rupee.

According to latest market data, US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound Sterling remained the most closely watched currencies due to ongoing global economic developments. US Dollar is being bought at 285.7 and sold at 286.85, while the Euro stands at 335 for buying and 337 for selling. The UK Pound Sterling continues to show strength, trading at 389 for buying and 391.2 for selling.

In the Gulf region, the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also held steady. The Dirham is being bought at 77.8 and sold at 78.1, whereas the Riyal is trading at 76.15 and 76.4 respectively.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 285.7 286.85
Euro 335 337
UK Pound Sterling 389 391.2
UAE Dirham 77.8 78.1
Saudi Riyal 76.15 76.4
Australian Dollar 185.5 189.5
Bahrain Dinar 755.05 764.05
Canadian Dollar 208 212
China Yuan 39.19 39.59
Danish Krone 44.27 44.67
Hong Kong Dollar 35.83 36.18
Indian Rupee 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen 1.93 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar 922.3 932.3
Malaysian Ringgit 66.46 67.06
New Zealand Dollar 168.76 170.76
Norwegian Krone 27.84 28.14
Omani Riyal 739.9 748.9
Qatari Riyal 77.33 78.03
Singapore Dollar 221 226
Swedish Krona 29.59 29.89
Swiss Franc 353.63 356.38
Thai Baht 8.57 8.72
   
