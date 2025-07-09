Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan, US Dollar, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 9 July

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan saw minor fluctuations, with key international currencies holding firm against Pakistani Rupee.

According to latest market data, US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound Sterling remained the most closely watched currencies due to ongoing global economic developments. US Dollar is being bought at 285.7 and sold at 286.85, while the Euro stands at 335 for buying and 337 for selling. The UK Pound Sterling continues to show strength, trading at 389 for buying and 391.2 for selling.

In the Gulf region, the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also held steady. The Dirham is being bought at 77.8 and sold at 78.1, whereas the Riyal is trading at 76.15 and 76.4 respectively.