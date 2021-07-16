Katrina Kaif becomes top Twitter trend on 38th birthday
Share
Bollywood's Katrina Kaif has been flooded with adulation and accolades over her career spanning for a decade and has been touted as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema.
Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Bang Bang star reached the zenith of success with hard work.
On her 38th birthday, Kaif's name became a top Twitter trend and her massive fan following and friends showered her with love.
Many happy returns of the day #KatrinaKaif???? Sending you lots of love & positivity ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/UO6BVD6QHD— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 16, 2021
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the gorgeous #KatrinaKaif.♥️#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/KPd83ehGFR— Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) July 16, 2021
Top songs of birthday star #KatrinaKaif. https://t.co/duSPGKQ0Vs— Filmfare (@filmfare) July 15, 2021
View this post on Instagram
The Tiger Zinda Ha star always stands out amongst her peers and is an icon who enjoys an undeniable massive fan following.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Moreover, the diva also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's romance ... 01:55 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
The cat is finally out of the bag as Bollywood sweetheart Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's hush romance is out in the ...
- A Hybrid Dilemma: China's Intimate Security Problems04:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- PAKvENG – Pakistan take on England in first T20 today03:40 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat’s new dance video with brother breaks the internet02:08 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021