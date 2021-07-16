Katrina Kaif becomes top Twitter trend on 38th birthday

Bollywood's Katrina Kaif has been flooded with adulation and accolades over her career spanning for a decade and has been touted as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema.

Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Bang Bang star reached the zenith of success with hard work.

On her 38th birthday, Kaif's name became a top Twitter trend and her massive fan following and friends showered her with love.

Many happy returns of the day #KatrinaKaif???? Sending you lots of love & positivity ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/UO6BVD6QHD — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 16, 2021

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the gorgeous #KatrinaKaif.♥️#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/KPd83ehGFR — Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) July 16, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The Tiger Zinda Ha star always stands out amongst her peers and is an icon who enjoys an undeniable massive fan following.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Moreover, the diva also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.