Army establishes donation centres as floods wreak havoc across Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – As the government urged the masses to mobilise financial assistance for flood-ravaged regions, Pakistan Army has set up donation centers in major cities.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the armed forces started the initiative as part of its national responsibility. A relief and rescue organization has been established under Headquarters Army Air Defense Command to manage relief and rescue operations.

The military’s media wing said the collection of the goods at the donation centers will be under the instructions of the federal government as it called on people to come forward to support the masses who are facing serious disastrous floods.

Army has rescued and shifted more than 40,000 people to safe places and established more than 137 relief camps, while 23,000 people have been provided medical assistance at around 200 temporary medical centres.

China, US, other nations announce aid as fiercer ... 06:31 PM | 25 Aug, 2022 ISLAMABAD – China, the US, and other nations have taken note of the severe floods raging across the South Asian ...

The army further distributed more than 3 days of ration among the distressed people on the special orders of the Chief of Army Staff. General Officers of the Army have given their monthly salary to help the victims while other officers are also giving financial donations on a voluntary basis.