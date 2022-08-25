Sindh closes all schools, colleges for another two days amid heavy rains
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Thursday announced that all educational institutions in the southeastern region will remain closed till Saturday due to the heavy rains and flood-like situation.
All government and educational institutions, under the management of the education department of the Sindh government, shall remain closed on August 26 (Friday) and August 27 (Saturday), the notification said.
Earlier, the government closed all schools and colleges on August 24 and 25, and now the closure has been extended for another two days, namely, Friday and Saturday.
https://t.co/QcazFeJJ2q pic.twitter.com/MufpuaepXx— Minister Education & Literacy Dept. Govt of Sindh (@MinisterEduGoS) August 25, 2022
Heavy rains continued to batter Sindh, including the provincial capital Karachi, in the last couple of days, causing urban flooding and suspension of power.
The provincial administration also declared 23 districts of the province calamity-hit due to the devastation caused by extraordinary monsoon rains.
Several flood victims have also moved to Karachi to seek shelter and they are staying at schools and colleges. More were expected to pour in.
Balochistan closes schools as unprecedented rains ... 02:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced to close all public and private schools for five days after ...
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan earlier closed schools in flood-hit districts, where an emergency has been declared.
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani Cabinet members, military officers to donate one-month ...11:10 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Sindh closes all schools, colleges for another two days amid heavy ...10:44 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Army establishes donation centres as floods wreak havoc across ...10:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
-
- Samsung Pakistan Showcases Its Knox Business Solutions, New Galaxy Z ...09:15 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Nimra Bucha to star in Fawzia Mirza’s film 'Me, My Mom & Sharmila'07:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Video of young man proposing his girlfriend during dance practice ...07:24 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Sadaf Kanwal pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Shahroz ...05:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022