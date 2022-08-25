Sindh closes all schools, colleges for another two days amid heavy rains

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Thursday announced that all educational institutions in the southeastern region will remain closed till Saturday due to the heavy rains and flood-like situation.

All government and educational institutions, under the management of the education department of the Sindh government, shall remain closed on August 26 (Friday) and August 27 (Saturday), the notification said.

Earlier, the government closed all schools and colleges on August 24 and 25, and now the closure has been extended for another two days, namely, Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rains continued to batter Sindh, including the provincial capital Karachi, in the last couple of days, causing urban flooding and suspension of power.

The provincial administration also declared 23 districts of the province calamity-hit due to the devastation caused by extraordinary monsoon rains.

Several flood victims have also moved to Karachi to seek shelter and they are staying at schools and colleges. More were expected to pour in.

Balochistan closes schools as unprecedented rains ... 02:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022 QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced to close all public and private schools for five days after ...

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan earlier closed schools in flood-hit districts, where an emergency has been declared.