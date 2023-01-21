Pak Lions win last league match of 20-K Cup as quarterfinals start on Sunday

LAHORE — Pak Lions outshone Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Club by 69 runs in the last league match of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here on Saturday.
The quarterfinals will commence from tomorrow, Sunday. The first quarterfinal of the prestigious event will be contested between City Gymkhana Cricket Club and Cricket Center Cricket Club here at the Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground at 11:00 am.
The victory of Pak Lions had no impact on the standings of the team as they couldn’t qualify for the quarterfinals.
Ali Umar’s brilliant unbeaten knock of 105 runs off 54 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 6 sixes is the highlight of the exciting last league match of the one of the premier club tournaments of the country, that carries highly lucrative prize money on offer for the winners and top performers. It will also play a key role in the promotion and betterment of club cricket in the country. Nabeel Ahmad, who himself is a former first-class cricketer, has been organizing this tournament in the memory of his late father, Col Fateh Sher Khan.
Pak Lions, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 233-6 in allotted 20 overs, thanks to superb century by hero of the day Ali Umar. Abdullah Zubair also contributed well in the team’s total by hitting 69 runs off 41 balls and Haris Khan unbeaten 20 off 7 ball. Asfand Mehran and Awaix Malik bagged 2 wickets each while Ali Ansar and Umair Anjum got one wicket each.
Pindi Gymkhana, in reply, could score 164-6 in 20 overs. Zaid Butt emerged as top scorer with 39 runs while Ali Hassan contributed with 35, Asfand Mehran 21 and Muhammad Abdullah 16 runs. Haris Khan was wrecker-in-chief of Pindi Gymkhana batting line up as he clinched 4 wickets for 13 runs while Abdullah Zubair claimed 2 wickets. For his outstanding batting display, Ali Umar was declared player of the match.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
