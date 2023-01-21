Pak Lions win last league match of 20-K Cup as quarterfinals start on Sunday

LAHORE — Pak Lions outshone Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Club by 69 runs in the last league match of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here on Saturday.

The quarterfinals will commence from tomorrow, Sunday. The first quarterfinal of the prestigious event will be contested between City Gymkhana Cricket Club and Cricket Center Cricket Club here at the Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground at 11:00 am.

The victory of Pak Lions had no impact on the standings of the team as they couldn’t qualify for the quarterfinals.

Ali Umar’s brilliant unbeaten knock of 105 runs off 54 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 6 sixes is the highlight of the exciting last league match of the one of the premier club tournaments of the country, that carries highly lucrative prize money on offer for the winners and top performers. It will also play a key role in the promotion and betterment of club cricket in the country. Nabeel Ahmad, who himself is a former first-class cricketer, has been organizing this tournament in the memory of his late father, Col Fateh Sher Khan.

Pak Lions, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 233-6 in allotted 20 overs, thanks to superb century by hero of the day Ali Umar. Abdullah Zubair also contributed well in the team’s total by hitting 69 runs off 41 balls and Haris Khan unbeaten 20 off 7 ball. Asfand Mehran and Awaix Malik bagged 2 wickets each while Ali Ansar and Umair Anjum got one wicket each.

Pindi Gymkhana, in reply, could score 164-6 in 20 overs. Zaid Butt emerged as top scorer with 39 runs while Ali Hassan contributed with 35, Asfand Mehran 21 and Muhammad Abdullah 16 runs. Haris Khan was wrecker-in-chief of Pindi Gymkhana batting line up as he clinched 4 wickets for 13 runs while Abdullah Zubair claimed 2 wickets. For his outstanding batting display, Ali Umar was declared player of the match.